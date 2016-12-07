Ad
Kerry. The incoming administration has not yet named its new secretary of state (Photo: state.gov)

Trump and Erdogan haunt Nato meeting

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Donald Trump's administration will not abandon Nato, according to US secretary of state John Kerry, who says that the president-elect is already doing U-turns on other issues, such as immigration and climate.

“The United States commitment to Nato and to Article 5 transcends politics,” he said in Brussels on Tuesday (6 December), referring to the Nato pledge on mutual defence.

“I can’t overstate the degree to which I am confident that the majority of both parties in the US - both...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

