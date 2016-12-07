Trump and Erdogan haunt Nato meeting

Donald Trump's administration will not abandon Nato, according to US secretary of state John Kerry, who says that the president-elect is already doing U-turns on other issues, such as immigration and climate.

“The United States commitment to Nato and to Article 5 transcends politics,” he said in Brussels on Tuesday (6 December), referring to the Nato pledge on mutual defence.

“I can’t overstate the degree to which I am confident that the majority of both parties in the US - both...