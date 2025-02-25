Ad
euobserver
EU industry commissioner Stéphane Séjourné had hinted on Monday that the EU was ready to improve its offer on critical minerals to Ukraine (Photo: Yoko Nekonomania)

EU shoots down trade commissioner's Ukraine minerals 'offer'

EU & the World
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The European Commission on Tuesday (25 February) rowed back on claims that it had offered Ukraine a revised deal that could offer the EU greater access to its critical minerals. 

During a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU suspends defence cooperation with Rwanda but holds back on sanctions
EU envoy in Kyiv warns: Don't repeat ‘about us, without us’ mistake
EU industry commissioner Stéphane Séjourné had hinted on Monday that the EU was ready to improve its offer on critical minerals to Ukraine (Photo: Yoko Nekonomania)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections