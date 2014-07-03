Russia retaliates against Moldova's EU treaty

Russia has banned imports of processed beef, horse meat, lamb, and pork from Europe’s poorest country - Moldova - the same day it ratified an EU trade treaty.

The Russian veterinary authority, Rosselkhoznadzor, on Wednesday (2 July) cited concerns over African swine fever in its decision, which enters into force on Saturday.

The move came as Moldova's parliament adopted an EU free trade and political association agreement by 59 votes against four, while 38 MPs from the pro-Russi...