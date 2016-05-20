Ad
euobserver
Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from journalists in the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, in 2015. (Photo: Justin Trudeau)

Canada and US urge UK to stay in EU

EU & the World
EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has joined the camp of international leaders that urged Britain to stay in the EU.

”Britain is always going to have clout, it’s just obviously amplified by its strength as part of the EU”, Trudeau told Reuters in Ottawa on Thursday (19 May).

Canada is part of the commonwealth of former British colonies and recognises Queen Elizabeth as its monarch. \n \nBut with the EU about to formalise a new trade pact with Canada, Trudeau indicated that ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Obama: US needs Britain inside EU
British queen stays neutral in EU debate
Obama: No quick UK trade deal if it leaves EU
Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from journalists in the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, in 2015. (Photo: Justin Trudeau)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections