Canada and US urge UK to stay in EU

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has joined the camp of international leaders that urged Britain to stay in the EU.

”Britain is always going to have clout, it’s just obviously amplified by its strength as part of the EU”, Trudeau told Reuters in Ottawa on Thursday (19 May).

Canada is part of the commonwealth of former British colonies and recognises Queen Elizabeth as its monarch.



But with the EU about to formalise a new trade pact with Canada, Trudeau indicated that ...