euobserver
Pro-Morsi rally in Cairo (Photo: gregg.carlstrom)

EU reaction to Egypt coup: 'Awkward. Disturbing'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are unsure how to react to the Egyptian army's removal of President Mohamed Morsi from power.

Ambassadors from the 28 EU states discussed Egypt at a meeting in Vilnius on Thursday (4 July) in the margins of events to launch Lithuania's EU presidency.

The Dutch envoy, Marjan de Kwaasteniet, tweeted that the diplomats voiced "concern about arbitrary arrests of MB," referring to the military's detention of some 300 members of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood party earlier th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

