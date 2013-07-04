EU reaction to Egypt coup: 'Awkward. Disturbing'

EU countries are unsure how to react to the Egyptian army's removal of President Mohamed Morsi from power.

Ambassadors from the 28 EU states discussed Egypt at a meeting in Vilnius on Thursday (4 July) in the margins of events to launch Lithuania's EU presidency.

The Dutch envoy, Marjan de Kwaasteniet, tweeted that the diplomats voiced "concern about arbitrary arrests of MB," referring to the military's detention of some 300 members of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood party earlier th...