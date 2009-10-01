Georgia war report was a mistake, EU minister says

Lithuanian foreign minister Vyguadas Usackas has said the EU made a mistake in setting up the enquiry into the Georgia war, amid Russian claims that the investigation has proved it right.
"If I had been in the [EU] Council at the time, I would not have supported this idea," Mr Usackas said in a phone interview with EUobserver on Wednesday (30 September).
"The wounds are too sensitive to open. I don't think it's useful from a pragmatic point of view, just one year after the confli...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
