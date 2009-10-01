Georgia war report was a mistake, EU minister says

Lithuanian foreign minister Vyguadas Usackas has said the EU made a mistake in setting up the enquiry into the Georgia war, amid Russian claims that the investigation has proved it right.

"If I had been in the [EU] Council at the time, I would not have supported this idea," Mr Usackas said in a phone interview with EUobserver on Wednesday (30 September).

"The wounds are too sensitive to open. I don't think it's useful from a pragmatic point of view, just one year after the confli...