Ad
euobserver
Vimont (c) was the EU foreign service director under Catherine Ashton (Photo: European External Action Service)

Analysis

Ex-Soviet states need more EU clarity

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, RIGA,

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) summit in Riga on 21 and 22 May was a quiet success despite the lack of concrete initiatives or announcements.

It showed how much the relationship between the EU and the six former Soviet countries on its eastern flank is based on a useful, but potentially harmful, ambiguity.

"It is the maximum we can achieve today," admitted EU Council president Donald Tusk, who chaired the meeting.

Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova did not get the promise of futur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Related articles

Eastern Partnership: In search of meaning
Ex-Soviet states accept limited EU perspective
EU keeps former Soviet countries at arm's length
Vimont (c) was the EU foreign service director under Catherine Ashton (Photo: European External Action Service)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections