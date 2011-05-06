Ad
Shipping containers: Europol says Odessa is a hotspot for cocaine and heroin smugglers (Photo: dawvon)

Ukraine attacks Europol over organised crime report

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine's ambassador to the EU has said a major police report was wrong in concluding that visa-free travel could help organised crime gangs to operate inside the union.

Writing in a brief note emailed to press on Thursday (5 May), Kostiantyn Yelisieiev said the study, put out by Europol one day earlier, "undermines the impartial and objective nature" of the joint police body in The Hague.

"It is not acceptable, and I expect that this unfortunate mistake will be corrected by Euro...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

