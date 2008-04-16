EU to sign energy security pact with Iraq

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki announced on Wednesday (16 April) their intention to develop an energy security partnership between Iraq and the European Union.

"We want to establish an energy security partnership, which will benefit both European consumers and Iraq's economy," president Barroso told reporters in Brussels after a meeting with Mr al-Maliki

Mr Barroso said that negotiations on a trade and cooperation agreeme...