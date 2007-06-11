Ad
Children playing football in Havana (Photo: Francesco Guarascio)

EU embassy in Cuba inert amid sanctions talks

by Francesco Guarascio, Brussels,

Four years after it was set up, the European Commission delegation in Cuba remains without any clear mandate to help civil society or promote EU values, even as Spanish pressure in Brussels is pushing the EU toward greater recognition of the Castro regime.

Opened in February 2003 to promote EU development goals, the commission outpost just a few weeks later witnessed one of the biggest anti-opposition crackdowns on the island in years. The row saw the EU impose diplomatic sanctions, wit...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

