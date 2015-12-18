Czech MPs join Hungary in saying No to Israel labels

The Czech lower house urged the government not to implement an EU code on labels for Israeli settler exports on Thursday (17 December).
MPs from all government and opposition parties, except the Communist party, said in a resolution, according to the Reuters news agency, that the EU code is “motivated by a political positioning versus the state of Israel."
Daniel Hermann, the Czech culture minister, noted: "It is necessary to reject these attempts that try to discriminate against...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
