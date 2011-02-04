Egyptian revolution reaching climax as EU summit opens

Anti-Mubarak protesters plan to march on the presidential palace in Cairo after prayers on Friday (4 February), even as EU leaders convene in Brussels. France is keen to play the lead in EU-Egypt diplomacy, but Paris is in disgrace in the Maghreb over its role in Tunisia.

BBC reporters on the scene in Tahrir Square in the Egyptian capital say demonstrators are calling Friday the "Day of Departure" for Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and aim to walk to his official residence to call fo...