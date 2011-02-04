Ad
Analysts say the army, which has tried to play a neutral role so far, will ultimately decide the fate of the revolution (Photo: Al Jazeera English)

Egyptian revolution reaching climax as EU summit opens

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Anti-Mubarak protesters plan to march on the presidential palace in Cairo after prayers on Friday (4 February), even as EU leaders convene in Brussels. France is keen to play the lead in EU-Egypt diplomacy, but Paris is in disgrace in the Maghreb over its role in Tunisia.

BBC reporters on the scene in Tahrir Square in the Egyptian capital say demonstrators are calling Friday the "Day of Departure" for Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and aim to walk to his official residence to call fo...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

