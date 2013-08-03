As Iran changes, EU and US stand still

When Iranians on Sunday (4 August) mark the inauguration of Hassan Rohani, a moderate cleric, as their new President, they will be doing so in the context of an international effort to depict the event as irrelevant at best and dangerous at worst.
The tone was set last month by Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, who, in a CBS interview, called Rohani "a wolf in sheep's clothing."
His comments endorse the notion that nothing has changed in Iran compared to the times of...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
