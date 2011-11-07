France, Russia warn against military strike on Iran

France and Russia have in separate statements warned that a US or Israeli strike against Iran's alleged nuclear weapons facilities could destabilise the Middle East.
Speaking to Europe 1 radio on Saturday (5 November), French foreign minister Alain Juppe said the UN and EU should intensify sanctions instead of taking the military option.
"We will continue on this path [sanctions] because a military intervention could create a situation which completely destabilises the whole regi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
