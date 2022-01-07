US, EU worried over Russian intervention in Kazakhstan

The EU's top diplomat on Thursday (6 January) in veiled comments warned Russia against military intervention in neighbouring Kazakhstan, where protestors have been calling for a change in government.
Cities across Kazakhstan have seen the worst street unrest since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union 30 years ago.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweetd of "great concern about developments in Kazakhstan".
"Rights and security of civilians must be gu...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
