Ad
euobserver
Kazakhstan's ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev at a previous summit in Brussels in 2018 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

US, EU worried over Russian intervention in Kazakhstan

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's top diplomat on Thursday (6 January) in veiled comments warned Russia against military intervention in neighbouring Kazakhstan, where protestors have been calling for a change in government.

Cities across Kazakhstan have seen the worst street unrest since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union 30 years ago.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweetd of "great concern about developments in Kazakhstan".

"Rights and security of civilians must be gu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Kazakhstan and the limits of Europe's 'democracy-promotion'
Is EU serious about human rights in Kazakhstan?
Russia and US schedule talks as Moscow derides EU
EU defends Kazakh leader on human rights
Kazakhstan's ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev at a previous summit in Brussels in 2018 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections