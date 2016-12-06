Ad
The Nord Stream II pipeline is designed to divide the EU, Shub said (Photo: turkstream.info)

Russia pipeline is security 'threat', US diplomat says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia’s Nord Stream II gas pipeline is a threat to European security, a US diplomat has said, amid calls for the European Commission to intervene.

Adam Shub, the deputy US ambassador to the EU, in Brussels on Tuesday (6 December), mentioned the Russian-German project amid other instruments he said Russia was using to “create division” in Europe and to erode “shared transatlantic values”.

He said the armed conflict in Ukraine was “just the front line” in the “malign action”, whi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

