Ms Palyakova's funeral earlier this month (Photo: charter97.org)

EU set to suspend Belarus travel ban

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are on Monday (16 March) likely to again suspend a visa ban on 36 Belarus officials after the country over the weekend allowed an "illegal" congress of ethnic Poles.

The travel ban was suspended in October last year in an EU effort to build bridges with president Alexander Lukashenko's repressive regime, but is due to automatically come back into force on 13 April.

EU diplomats last week agreed to extend the grace period for at least another six months. But Po...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

