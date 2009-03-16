EU set to suspend Belarus travel ban

EU foreign ministers are on Monday (16 March) likely to again suspend a visa ban on 36 Belarus officials after the country over the weekend allowed an "illegal" congress of ethnic Poles.

The travel ban was suspended in October last year in an EU effort to build bridges with president Alexander Lukashenko's repressive regime, but is due to automatically come back into force on 13 April.

EU diplomats last week agreed to extend the grace period for at least another six months. But Po...