euobserver
'Happy gunshots' are commonplace in Libya (Photo: BRQ)

Libya slowly coming back to normality, says EU official

by Valentina Pop,

Shops are opening on the streets of Tripoli and more women and children are to be seen, as the interim government is getting a hold in the devastated Libyan capital, EU envoy Agostino Miozzo said Tuesday (6 September) upon his return from the country.

"There is a sense of optimism about how the general situation is evolving in the capital and the rest of the country," Miozzo told journalists in a press briefing in Brussels after his five-day visit to Libya.

He said that the situ...

euobserver

