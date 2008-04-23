Ad
Commissioner Michel has warned the food crisis threatens destabilisation in many countries around the world. (Photo: USAID)

Global food crisis prompts EU to boost emergency aid

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As the wave of strikes, protests and riots by millions of the world's poorest citizens in reaction to soaring food prices spreads around the globe, the European Commission is to offer a further €117.25 million in emergency food aid in response to the impact of the increase in food prices on the world's most vulnerable people.

Making the announcement in the European Parliament, the commission's development chief, Louis Michel, said: "The rise in basic food prices is a worldwide humanitar...

