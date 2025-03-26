US questioning academics in Finland and Netherlands on 'gender ideology'

The Trump administration has sent out politically-charged questionnaires demanding some European researchers receiving US funding if they have taken measures to defend against 'gender ideology'.
"Our guess is that this mail has been sent out globally," said Jelmer Evers, European director at the Brussels-based European Trade Union Committee for Education, on W...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
