Battle of the half-blood prince comes to EU capital

A power struggle between two sheikhs in a little-known nook of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has landed in the heart of the EU after Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi of the Ras al-Khaimah (RAK) emirate hired one of Brussels' top PR firms, Kreab Gavin Anderson, to whitewash his name among potential investors and EU officials.

Sheikh Saud formally took power in RAK on 27 October after the death of his father when the emirates' Federal Supreme Council anointed the succession.

Earlier ...