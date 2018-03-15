Ad
euobserver
Air pollution is a pressing environmental problem in London (Photo: stu mayhew)

MPs demand new UK air quality watchdog after Brexit

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Members of the UK House of Commons said on Wednesday (15 March) that the government should set up an Environmental Protection Agency, to make up for the environmental enforcement 'gap' after Brexit.

"The new watchdog must have powers equivalent to those of the European Commission to force the government to act, otherwise action on air quality will be further weakened," MPs said in an inquiry report about air pollution.

The report was the result of a probe by four parliamentary com...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Courts can order EU governments to do more for clean air
Commission takes month to decide next move on air quality
European pioneers battle air pollution in the courts
Cleaner air in Bulgaria after EU ruling, commission says
Air pollution is a pressing environmental problem in London (Photo: stu mayhew)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections