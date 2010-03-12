Georgia flags up problems with new EU structures

Georgia cannot "put itself on hold" until the new EU arrangements created by the Lisbon Treaty start working, but needs to flag up the persisting problems with Russia's strong foothold in the two breakaway enclaves of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, a senior Georgian official told EUobserver.

"There is a change of administration in Washington and a reset policy towards Russia, a new EU with its new structures which is not yet a mature process – there are some other priorities on the interna...