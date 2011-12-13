Ad
Medvedev (l): the lame duck president will step aside to let Putin back into power in March (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Visas and trade to dominate 'yet another' EU-Russia summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Visas and trade look set to dominate a meeting between EU officials and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in Brussels on Thursday (15 December) despite appeals to hold him to account on rigged elections.

The meeting will take place a few days after tens of thousands of Russians on the streets of Moscow and St Petersburg called for Russian Prime Minister Valdimir Putin to step down in the biggest protest of its kind in 20 years.

Another rally is being planned for Christmas Eve un...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

