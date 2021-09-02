US relations and European security after fall of Kabul

As the world watches in horror Kabul crumble, the EU is considering the implications of the return of the Taliban for her own security and makes plans to deal with a widening crisis.
Migratory pressures on European borders are expected to increase, multilateralism has taken another hit, and as the record of American withdrawals increases so does instability in many regions of the world.
After four years of mean tweets and pompous self-adulation, Europe welcomed the Biden adminis...
Hilde Vautmans is a Renew Europe MEP and president of the European Liberal Forum - the official think-tank of the party.
