euobserver
Michel Barnier has twice been an EU commissioner and held various French ministerial posts in the his long career (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Barnier keen to run against Macron in French election

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Michel Barnier, the EU's former Brexit negotiator, has said he wants to run in next year's French presidential elections.

"In these grave times, I have taken the decision and have the determination to stand … and be the president of a France that is reconciled, to respect the French, and have France respected," he said in an interview on France's TV1 broadcaster on Thursday (26 August).

The 70-year old, centre-right politician took aim at president Emmanuel Macron's elitist imag...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Michel Barnier has twice been an EU commissioner and held various French ministerial posts in the his long career (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU & the World

euobserver

