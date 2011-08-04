EU countries wary of oil sanctions on Syria

EU sanctions on Syrian oil and gas are a distant prospect for now. But the bloc is looking to add more regime members and security-sector companies to its blacklist.

A handful of EU countries raised the prospect of future energy sanctions on Syria at a meeting of the bloc's Political and Security Committee (PSC) in Brussels on Thursday (4 August).

One EU diplomat who took part in the talks told EUobserver the proposals were couched in vague language. "At least one member state spo...