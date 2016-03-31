Ad
Indian PM Narendra Modi (c) also met Belgian counterpart Charles Michel (r) while in Brussels and activated India's largest optical telescope, located 6,500 km away in the Himalayas (Photo: PMINDIA)

EU-India: reincarnation of a strategic partnership

by Gauri Khandekar, Brussels,

The 13th EU-India summit which took place on Wednesday (30 March) in Brussels managed to successfully turn the corner for EU-India relations, reincarnating afresh the fading strategic partnership into an active, functioning relationship.

The so-called annual bilateral summit, which was held after a gap of precisely four years, produced a string of “deliverables” that took the partnership well beyond its traditional focus on trade and politics.

These (deliverables) include a partn...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

