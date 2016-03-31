EU-India: reincarnation of a strategic partnership

The 13th EU-India summit which took place on Wednesday (30 March) in Brussels managed to successfully turn the corner for EU-India relations, reincarnating afresh the fading strategic partnership into an active, functioning relationship.

The so-called annual bilateral summit, which was held after a gap of precisely four years, produced a string of “deliverables” that took the partnership well beyond its traditional focus on trade and politics.

These (deliverables) include a partn...