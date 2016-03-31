EU-India: reincarnation of a strategic partnership

The 13th EU-India summit which took place on Wednesday (30 March) in Brussels managed to successfully turn the corner for EU-India relations, reincarnating afresh the fading strategic partnership into an active, functioning relationship.
The so-called annual bilateral summit, which was held after a gap of precisely four years, produced a string of “deliverables” that took the partnership well beyond its traditional focus on trade and politics.
These (deliverables) include a partn...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.