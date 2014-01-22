US imposes Ukraine sanctions, EU voices 'worry'

The US has imposed sanctions on Ukrainian officials deemed guilty of ordering violence against pro-EU protesters.
Its embassy in Kiev said on Wednesday (22 January): “In response to actions taken against protestors on the Maidan in November and December of last year, the US embassy has revoked the visas of several Ukrainians who were linked to the violence.”
It added: “We are considering further action against those responsible for the current violence.”
Its decision comes ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
