Failing cooperation between member states and failing coordination between ministries of defence and defence contractors are not directly addressed by increasing access to finance (Photo: Unsplash - Saikrishna Saketh Yellapragada)

Will capital markets really solve EU defence woes?

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

As ammunition stocks dwindle across the bloc, EU leaders are escalating their calls on the industry to boost the production of firearms and shells — in a frantic effort to help Ukraine sustain their defensive war against Russia. 

Speaking at the site of a future gunpowder factory in the southwestern town of Bergerac last week, French president Emmanuel Ma...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

