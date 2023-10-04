EU appetite growing for sanctions on Serbia

The political appetite for EU sanctions on Serbia is growing, even as Belgrade tries to wash its hands of a dramatic attack in Kosovo.
"This operation indicates a serious military build up and constitutes a major escalation," the EU commissioner in charge of crisis management, Janez Lenarčič, told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (3 October).
He spoke after a group of 30 ethnic Serb gunmen shot dead a Kosovar policeman on 24 September near the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo.<...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
