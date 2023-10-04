EU appetite growing for sanctions on Serbia

The political appetite for EU sanctions on Serbia is growing, even as Belgrade tries to wash its hands of a dramatic attack in Kosovo.

"This operation indicates a serious military build up and constitutes a major escalation," the EU commissioner in charge of crisis management, Janez Lenarčič, told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (3 October).

He spoke after a group of 30 ethnic Serb gunmen shot dead a Kosovar policeman on 24 September near the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo.<...