Nato red carpet for Bosnia genocide-denier, despite US ban

Nato has warned against a "security vacuum" in Bosnia, while playing host to a Serb leader sanctioned by both the US and UK.
"We will not accept any kind of security vacuum in Bosnia and Herzegovina. And we will not allow hard-won peace to be jeopardised," said Nato deputy secretary general Radmila Šekerinska in Brussels on Tuesday (15 April).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.