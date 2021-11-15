Russian forces menace Ukraine, amid Belarus violence

Russia has been accused of massing an invasion force beside Ukraine amid ongoing violence on the Belarusian-Polish border, where two more people died.

"I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border," Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky said in a video-statement on Saturday (13 November).

"What we see along our border is a sophisticated military infrastructure ... ready to be used for offensive ...