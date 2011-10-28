Sarkozy: EU should welcome Chinese bail-out money

French leader Nicolas Sarkozy has said people should feel relaxed about China taking part in future EU bail-outs. But his political opponents warn there will be a price to pay.

Speaking in a 73-minute-long TV interview from the Elysee palace in Paris after the EU crisis summit on Thursday (27 October), he said: "If the Chinese, who have 60 percent of global reserves, decide to invest in the euro instead of the dollar, why refuse? ... Our independence will in no way be put into question ...