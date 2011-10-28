Ad
euobserver
Sarkozy's TV address was broadcast from the Elysee palace after the 'summit to save the euro' (Photo: elysee.fr)

Sarkozy: EU should welcome Chinese bail-out money

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French leader Nicolas Sarkozy has said people should feel relaxed about China taking part in future EU bail-outs. But his political opponents warn there will be a price to pay.

Speaking in a 73-minute-long TV interview from the Elysee palace in Paris after the EU crisis summit on Thursday (27 October), he said: "If the Chinese, who have 60 percent of global reserves, decide to invest in the euro instead of the dollar, why refuse? ... Our independence will in no way be put into question ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

