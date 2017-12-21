Ad
euobserver
'In order to actively participate in the EU debate, you don't need to be born on the island,' says Maasikas (Photo: Council of the EU)

Interview

Estonian presidency leaves 'more confident' EU

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

During its EU presidency Estonia made member states focus on the digital revolution in the "broadest political way" and tried to find a pivotal balance between competing groups of member states on the highly-contentious issue of refugee relocation, the country's EU minister told EUobserver.

As Estonia's six-month mandate at the head of the EU Council ends on 31 December, Matti Maasikas said in an interview the bloc feels "more confident" than when it took over the reins in the summer.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalInterview

Related articles

Leaders to avoid Estonian asylum plan at EU summit
'USB condoms' and migration on Estonia's EU agenda
Estonia completes two out of three priority digital bills
'In order to actively participate in the EU debate, you don't need to be born on the island,' says Maasikas (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

EU PoliticalInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections