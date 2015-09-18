Ad
Syrians in Serbia are now heading to Croatia (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Croatia shuts border points with Serbia

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Croatian authorities on Thursday (17 September) closed down half a dozen road crossing points with Serbia.

The move follows the arrival of some 13,300 asylum seekers in the country in recent days, according to the Croatian government. The Croat army has also been put on alert and is ready to be deployed.

"Don't come here anymore. Stay in refugee centers in Serbia and Macedonia and Greece", said Croatian interior minister Ranko Ostojic, reports AP.

"This is not the road to Eu...

Croatia 'overwhelmed' by asylum seekers
