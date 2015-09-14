Ad
euobserver
Hungary's PM Orban says the asylum seekers are economic migrants (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Interior ministers in asylum showdown

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Interior ministers in Brussels on Monday (14 September) are set to determine the fate of 160,000 asylum seekers.

The gathering follows mounting resistance to make relocation proposals mandatory, Hungary’s refusal to take part, and Germany’s recent decision to impose temporary border control checks with Austria.

Despite the recent developments, ministers on Monday are still set to adopt an initial plan to relocate 40,000 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece over the next two years....

Migration

