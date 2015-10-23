Ad
Poland, along with Bulgaria, are the countries with the worst air quality in the EU. (Photo: Bogusz Bilewski)

Poland's love affair with coal won't end soon

by Paulina Pacula, WARSAW,

Poland's coal-based energy sector provides a livelihood for hundred of thousands of people in Upper Silesia and has the potential to swing Sunday's (25 October) national election.

In the small Polish town of Brzeszcze, part of the Upper Silesian coal basin, almost half of the 21,000 inhabitants depend on one employer: the KWK Brzeszcze mine, which is soon to be closed.

More then 2,000 men stand to lose their jobs because, for the last couple of years, the mine has been unprofitabl...

