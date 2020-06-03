Ad
'This is an abuse of power, and this has to be renounced and has to be combat in the US and everywhere,' Josep Borrell said (Photo: European Commission)

EU calls George Floyd's death 'abuse of power'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's foreign affairs chief on Tuesday (2 June) called the death of black American George Floyd by police in the US an "abuse of power" and urged a de-escalation of tensions.

"We are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd," Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday.

"All societies must remain vigilant against the excessive use of force and ensure that all such incidents are addressed swiftly and effectively and in full respect of the rule of law and human rights," he...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

