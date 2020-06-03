EU calls George Floyd's death 'abuse of power'

The EU's foreign affairs chief on Tuesday (2 June) called the death of black American George Floyd by police in the US an "abuse of power" and urged a de-escalation of tensions.

"We are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd," Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday.

"All societies must remain vigilant against the excessive use of force and ensure that all such incidents are addressed swiftly and effectively and in full respect of the rule of law and human rights," he...