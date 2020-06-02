Ad
The European Council is composed of heads of state or government (Photo: Council of the European Union)

State-level espionage on EU tagged as 'Very High Threat'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The most successful attempts of espionage at a top EU institution are state sponsored, according to an internal document.

The restricted document presents an analysis of threats to the security of information at the General Secretariat of the Council (GSC).

The GSC administers over the Council, representing member states, as well as the more politically-oriented European Council.

"The majority of discovered, successful compromises of information in the GSC are from threat so...

