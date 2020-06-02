State-level espionage on EU tagged as 'Very High Threat'

The most successful attempts of espionage at a top EU institution are state sponsored, according to an internal document.
The restricted document presents an analysis of threats to the security of information at the General Secretariat of the Council (GSC).
The GSC administers over the Council, representing member states, as well as the more politically-oriented European Council.
"The majority of discovered, successful compromises of information in the GSC are from threat so...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
