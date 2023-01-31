More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies

Money, yes, but any new European industry strategy must go beyond money alone.
Europe is facing a turning point. After years of growth and success based on free trade, we are seeing the two of the world's largest economics setting out a vision based on subsidies and 'Buy National' acts. Seeking ways to steal industry.
So which way do we go? Do we follow or stick to the status quo? Neither. We need to find a third way and i...
Dita Charanzová is a vice-president of the European Parliament and Renew Europe rapporteur of the parliament's resolution on the issue, and a former diplomat in charge of international trade for the Czech Republic's first EU presidency. She is also Renew coordinator in the parliament's internal market and consumer protection committee and an active substitute on the international trade committee.
