EU regrets US electronic visa fee

EU home affairs chief Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday (6 August) that a US plan to introduce a €10.50 fee for an entry application is regrettable and inconsistent with its goal to increase numbers of transatlantic visitors.

The criticism came after the US Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection department announced an interim rule under which from 8 September all applicants for electronic visas using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) would have to pay a €7.5...