Europe day celebrations in Kiev (Photo: EUUBC)

Ukraine has high hopes for French EU presidency

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva, KIEV,

Expectations are high in Kiev that an EU-Ukraine summit in September in France will result in stronger ties between the two sides and boost progress in negotiations on a new bilateral agreement.

"We expect certain serious steps to be taken along the lines of preparing the new enhanced agreement and the free trade agreement [between Ukraine and the EU]," Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko told a group of journalists in Kiev.

"We look forward to the EU flashing the green ligh...

