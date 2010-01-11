Ukrainian election campaigns ignore EU relations

With one week to go to presidential elections, the issue of EU integration is invisible in campaigning in Ukraine and the most pro-EU candidate is set for a drubbing.

The vote on 17 January is being billed by some experts as another turning point for the country, which five years ago overthrew the authoritarian, pro-Russian government of Leonid Kuchma and Viktor Yanukovych and plied a course for EU and Nato membership.

In a mark of the disenchantment with the outcome of the so-ca...