euobserver
Mr Yanukovych - the villain of the 2004 revolution is poised to sweep back into power (Photo: www.ya2006.com.ua)

Ukrainian election campaigns ignore EU relations

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With one week to go to presidential elections, the issue of EU integration is invisible in campaigning in Ukraine and the most pro-EU candidate is set for a drubbing.

The vote on 17 January is being billed by some experts as another turning point for the country, which five years ago overthrew the authoritarian, pro-Russian government of Leonid Kuchma and Viktor Yanukovych and plied a course for EU and Nato membership.

In a mark of the disenchantment with the outcome of the so-ca...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

