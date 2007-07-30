EU appoints German mediator on Kosovo

The EU has appointed German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger to help mediate in a new round of talks between Serbian and Kosovan leaders over the future status of Kosovo.

Mr Ischinger, 61, is a former German deputy foreign minister and is currently serving as Berlin's ambassador to the UK. He secured a reputation for being an expert on the Balkans after his role in brokering the 1995 Dayton Accord that ended the war in Bosnia.

EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana announced his appoin...