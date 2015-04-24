The Armenian genocide: more than history

German recognition of the 1915 genocide might have implications for Armenia’s “European” future. But regional politics hold captive its present.
Bells rang 100 times in the Berliner Dom and in the Koelner Dom, the principal churches in Germany, at 19.15pm Armenian time on Thursday (23 April).
They also rang in churches in Europe, the Middle East, the US, and in Etchmiadzin - the seat of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Yerevan, where thousands of native and diaspora Armenians cam...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.