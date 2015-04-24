The Armenian genocide: more than history

German recognition of the 1915 genocide might have implications for Armenia’s “European” future. But regional politics hold captive its present.

Bells rang 100 times in the Berliner Dom and in the Koelner Dom, the principal churches in Germany, at 19.15pm Armenian time on Thursday (23 April).

They also rang in churches in Europe, the Middle East, the US, and in Etchmiadzin - the seat of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Yerevan, where thousands of native and diaspora Armenians cam...