Ad
euobserver
Children playing at canonization event (Photo: EUobserver)

Feature

The Armenian genocide: more than history

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, YEREVAN,
Children playing at canonization event (Photo: EUobserver)

German recognition of the 1915 genocide might have implications for Armenia’s “European” future. But regional politics hold captive its present.

Bells rang 100 times in the Berliner Dom and in the Koelner Dom, the principal churches in Germany, at 19.15pm Armenian time on Thursday (23 April).

They also rang in churches in Europe, the Middle East, the US, and in Etchmiadzin - the seat of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Yerevan, where thousands of native and diaspora Armenians cam...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

MEPs to call for EU-wide recognition of Armenia genocide
EU-Turkey ties will survive war of words
Armenia to join Russia's Union, surprises EU
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections