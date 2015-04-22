Ad
euobserver
Money from the European Investment Bank is finding its way to tax havens, campaigners have warned (Photo: EIB)

EIB must tighten rules on tax havens, NGOs warn

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Investment Bank (EIB) must tighten up its lending rules to prevent its money being funnelled through tax havens, NGOs have warned in a new report.

The report ‘Towards a Responsible Taxation Policy for the EIB’, published on Tuesday (21 April) by transparency NGOs Re-Common and Counter Balance, calls on the Luxembourg-based to set up its own ‘Tax Unit’ to assess how much corporate tax its clients are paying, and produce its own analysis of tax havens rather than rely on the ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Money from the European Investment Bank is finding its way to tax havens, campaigners have warned (Photo: EIB)

Green Economy

