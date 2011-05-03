Ad
United Nations General Assembly chamber (Photo: tomdz)

EU wins new powers at UN, transforming global body

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy will now be able to address the United Nations no differently from US President Barack Obama, Venezuela's Hugo Chavez or Russia's Dimitri Medvedev.

In order to win the vote, the EU had to agree to changes to the global organisation that transforms the UN from an assembly of nation states into a body that also offers representation rights to regional blocs as well, including potentially the African Union, the Arab League and the South American Unio...

