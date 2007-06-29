Ad
Fidel Castro lambasts EU

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Cuban leader Fidel Castro has criticised the workings of the European Union, saying the bloc is in disarray and has tagged onto the US in taking a hard line against Cuba.

Castro also reiterated his rejection of calls from the EU for fresh "dialogue" until Brussels scraps sanctions against the island.

In an editorial in the Cuban daily Granma on Thursday (28 June), he wrote that the EU's internal voting and veto system "is politically dysfunctional and curtails, in practice, the so...

