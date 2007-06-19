Ad
Cuban dancers: Havana cultivates European tourists, but daily life is hard for ordinary islanders (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU invites talks on 'new situation' in Cuba

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have invited a Cuban delegation to visit Brussels while suspending diplomatic sanctions for a further six months, in a move claimed as victory by the pro-relations Spanish camp but seen as a compromise by the more human rights-oriented Czech side.

"The EU would be ready to resume a comprehensive and open political dialogue with the Cuban authorities...For sounding out this, a Cuban delegation will be invited to Brussels," the ministers said in a statement on Monday...

Cuban dancers: Havana cultivates European tourists, but daily life is hard for ordinary islanders (Photo: Wikipedia)

