EU invites talks on 'new situation' in Cuba

EU foreign ministers have invited a Cuban delegation to visit Brussels while suspending diplomatic sanctions for a further six months, in a move claimed as victory by the pro-relations Spanish camp but seen as a compromise by the more human rights-oriented Czech side.
"The EU would be ready to resume a comprehensive and open political dialogue with the Cuban authorities...For sounding out this, a Cuban delegation will be invited to Brussels," the ministers said in a statement on Monday...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
